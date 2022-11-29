HOWARD, Joe E.



Age 89 of Springfield, passed away on his birthday, November 25, 2022, at Wooded Glen Health Campus. Joe was born the son of Joseph and Charity (Shepherd) Howard on November 25, 1933, in Lawrence County, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings Edna Tagg, Elizabeth J. Offenbacher, Lucy Howard, and Robert Howard. Joe is survived by his beloved wife Barbara (Trossen) Howard whom he married on June 18, 1954; son Brian (Martha) Howard. He was a graduate of Waterloo High School class of 1951. Joe was a member of The United States Air Force proudly serving from 1953 -1957. In his working days he was employed with Standard Oil as a truck driver, and Joe's SOHIO as an Auto Mechanic. Joe was a member of Blessed Hope Baptist Church and United Senior Services of Springfield. Joe was a loving husband, father, and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Services to honor Joe will be Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at 11:00AM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Family and friends may call from 10:00 AM until time of services. Interment will take place in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be considered to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, https://www.michaeljfox.org/. Expression of sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



