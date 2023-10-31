Howard, Judi



Judi Howard, age 77, of Germantown, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 27, 2023. She was born in Straight Creek, KY, the daughter of Elza and Beatrice (Cochran) Dunn.



Judi was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She worked for Serta Mattress Factory.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Ivory Michelle and husband, William Howard (September 5, 2023); brothers, Ray Dunn and Omer Dunn.



Judi is survived by two sons, Joe (Jennifer) Howard and Jay (Jill) Howard; three grandchildren, Jessica Partin, Julia Howard and Jayden Howard; two great grandchildren, Gunner and Olive Jo; sister, Helen Clark; sister-in-laws, Jo Ann Howard.



Visitation will be 11-12pm, on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 12 pm with Pastor Anthony Payton officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery.



The family would like to give a special thank you to Kim Sizemore and the staff at Franklin Ridge for the wonderful care they provided. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



