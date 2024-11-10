Howard, Myrtis

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Howard, Myrtis

age 88, of New Lebanon, Ohio departed this life on Thursday, October 31, 2024. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Services to follow 11 AM, Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave, Dayton. Interment Woodland Cemetery.

H. H. Roberts Mortuary.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Kaminski, Connor
2
Teague, Virginia
3
Schilke, John
4
Jones, Ronald
5
Holp, Rollin