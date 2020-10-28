HOWARD, Patricia



"Patty"



Age 85, went to be with her loving Savior and Lord on



Sunday October 25, 2020. Patty is preceded in death by her



parents, Arthur and Terrell Darbaker and her brother James. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, James



Howard, here children, Kathy (Jeff) Dunn, Leslie (Jerry) Sharkey, and John (Darcy) Riner, her stepchildren, Karen (Tommy) Hiatt and Stephanie Brookshire, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Pat's greatest passion was her love for Jesus and His Word and work in her life and the lives of her family and friends. She wanted everyone to know and experience forgiveness and



salvation through Jesus, for there is "no other Name by which we are saved". Visitation will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Cross Point Vineyard Church, 38 North Main Street, Centerville with the funeral service following at 10 pm, officiated by Rev. William



Browning. MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING is required. LIVESTREAM will be available through Facebook Live. To send condolences to the family, go to



