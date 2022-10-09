HOWARD,Timothy L.



Timothy L. Howard, age 64, of Centerville, Ohio, (formerly of Miamisburg) passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. He was born to the late Shelby and Media (Mink) Howard on July 2, 1958, in Middletown, Ohio. Tim was a 1977 graduate of Middletown High School. He was employed by G.E. Aviation, Evendale as a machinist for 39 years until his retirement in 2018. Prior to his career at G.E. Tim was previously employed by Frigidaire in Moraine. He was a member of the UAW Local 647. Tim always reminded us of the importance of family as well as togetherness. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, but his true love was devotion to the teams that his sons both played and coached, as well as his three grandchildren and their activities in sports and dance. In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by the eternal love of his life, his wife Judy. The two were junior high sweethearts, marrying on March 2, 1978. Tim and Judy were married for thirty-two years until her passing in 2010. Tim was also preceded in death by his older brother, Randy Howard. Tim leaves behind two sons; Joshua (Melissa) Howard of Fairborn, and Jadon (Amanda) Howard of Miamisburg, three grandchildren; Grayson, Garrett, and Danica Howard of Fairborn, two grand-pups; Mezzy and Rocco of Miamisburg, siblings; Glenda Newman, Charles "Doug" Howard, and Vickie Adams, as well as several nieces and nephews. Also survived by his loving companion; Brenda Brewer, whom he shared a loving relationship of eight years though their friendship dated back as young childhood friends. The family wishes to thank Brenda for her time and compassion, caring for Tim through his illness, until his final days. Tim will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, 45005. Funeral services will be Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Tim will be laid to rest at Woodside Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Tim's memory. Springboro Track and Field; Springboro High School, Attention: H.S. Track and Field, 1685 S. Main St., Springboro, OH 45066 c/o Springboro Athletic Boosters – memo line: H.S. Track and Field, Fairborn Track and Field; Skyhawk Athletic Club for Track, P.O. Box 693, Fairborn, OH 45324 memo line: Fairborn Track and Field; or Warrior Soccer Club, P.O. Box 24232 Huber Heights, OH 45424. Condolences may be left at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



