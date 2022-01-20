HOWDIESHELL, Victor Louis



93, passed away on Sunday afternoon, January 9, 2022, at the Elmcroft/ Sodalis Assisted Living facility in Martinez, GA. Mr. Howdieshell is survived by two sons, Thomas Howdieshell (Rhetta) from Greensboro, Georgia, and Timothy Howdieshell (Kathy) from Kevil, Kentucky. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Andrea Sommer (Kyle) and a great-grandson (Caden Somner) of Metropolis, Illinois, and Casey Howdieshell (Lyndsey) of Leander, Texas. Victor is also survived by a nephew, Mark Howdieshell of Cleveland, Ohio, and a niece, Pamela Tallmage of Vermont.



Victor graduated from Fairview High School in Dayton, Ohio, where he played football. Mr. Howdieshell was an officer in the Army Corp of Engineers during the Korean Conflict. He



returned to the states and completed his college degree in



engineering and later became a life-long employee of The Frigidaire Appliance Company, a division of General Motors Corporation. At the time of his retirement from Frigidaire, he was a regional vice president of sales for the company.



Victor Howdieshell was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn Stutz Howdieshell (2007).



A private celebration of life will be planned at a later date.



