Howley, Joyce



Joyce Howley (Futrell), born September 18th 1953, passed away suddenly on January 4th 2024. She is survived by her husband, Mark Howley, daughters Michelle Miller (Julianna) and Christina Miller (Doug) and grandchildren, Alexandria, Camryn, Christopher, Billy and Bo. Details of her memorial service as well as preferred donation in lieu of flowers can be found at www.newcomerdayton.com.



