Hoying, Jean René

Sister Jean René Hoying, 83, died suddenly at home on April 22 in Dayton, Ohio. She was born April 1941 in St. Patrick, Ohio, and entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood, Dayton, Ohio, in 1960. For 65 years, she faithfully served God, His people, and the Congregation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Salem Heights Chapel, 4960 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, on Monday, April 28, with burial following in the Maria Anna Brunner Memorial Garden. Visitation begins in Chapel at 9:00 a.m. with Sharing of Memories at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 10:30 a.m.



Sister Jean René was the daughter of Raymond Hoying and Ludwina (Meiring) Hoying, as well as Helen (Koverman) Hoying. She began her ministry caring for children at St. Joseph's Children's Home in Dayton, Ohio. She later received her bachelor's in education and M.A. in individualized instruction, teaching in the primary grades for 25 years in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Denver, Colorado. She then pursued studies in physical therapy and obtained a certificate as a physical therapy assistant. She worked at nursing homes in the Denver area for 10 years. In 2002, Sister Jean René left the mountains of Colorado and entered an 11-year ministry as the coordinator for the Sisters in Emma Hall, Maria Joseph Center, in Dayton, Ohio. In 2013, Sister Jean René retired and began several volunteer ministries in the Dayton area, including Brigid's Path, Food for the Journey Project, and Planting Seeds, where she helped to deliver supplies to families new to the Dayton area who have arrived as refugees.



Sister Jean René joins her parents and sisters and in-laws - Martha & Tom Heitkamp, Mary Jean Heitbrink, Lois & William Drees, William Gels, and Monica & Ken Boerger - in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters and family members Jim Heitbrink, Diane Gels, Dave & Helen Hoying, Tom & Rosemary Koverman, Rita & Dennis Sollmann, nieces and nephews, and many friends and colleagues, especially Nancy Frank. Her compassionate, loving spirit will be missed. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



