HOYLE, Sharon L.



76, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, in Northwood Skilled Nursing and Rehab. Sharon was born July 28, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Arthur and Alice (Ogle) Hoyle. She



retired as a cashier at Meijer's after more than 20 years. She was also a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church. Survivors include a



sister, Susan Lizza; a niece, Sue Tormey; nephew, Tony (Angie) Lizza; five great-nieces and nephew; four great-great-niece and nephews; and several first cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Chapel with Rev. Dwight McCormick officiating. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior, beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the cemetery chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

