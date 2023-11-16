Hrastar, Timothy William



Timothy William Hrastar, 78, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away quietly in hospice, with family, in the early morning of November 14, 2023, after a seven-year bout with cancer.



He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 28, 1945, the third son of the late John V. Hrastar and Alice H. (Grdina) Hrastar, both first generation Slovenian-Americans. John was a master mechanic who worked at Collinwood Shale for 52 years. Alice was a wonderful mother, active in their Catholic Church, and masterfully managed the family's finances. Tim grew up on a quiet tree-lined street in Euclid, Ohio, a block from Lake Erie, and graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1964.



Tim met his wife Carole at the University of Dayton and their first date was at The Shed, a popular off-campus haunt. They graduated in May 1968, both with Communications degrees, and married in Pittsburgh on December 28, 1968.



Tim served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Signal Corp (1968-1970), first as an Information Officer and motion picture television director at the Army Pictorial Center in Astoria, Queens, and then as a Photo Unit Commander with the Americal Division in Vietnam. Following his 11-month tour he returned to Dayton, they started a family and he earned an M.A. in Communications from the University of Dayton in 1972. They moved to Englewood, Ohio in the fall of 1977, lived a rich life with their sons, Kevin and Brian, and then settled into retirement in Springboro, Ohio in 2005.



Tim had an entrepreneurial spirit, an unending work ethic and was always trying to improve himself, launching his first business in 1976 as a writer-producer-director of multi-media presentations for business conferences. From 1988 until 2013, he worked as a business development and communications consultant and coach. He taught communications courses in the MBA program at Miami University of Ohio for five years, after being recruited for the role.



Upon his "retirement" Tim became passionately involved with the University of Dayton Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, both as a student and board member, as well as a lecturer of many seminars on American history and culture, reflecting his lifelong love of the topic. His classes were a hot ticket.



Tim was well read, a jazz lover, a good listener, a photographer, a squash player, a consummate (fast) walker, a Manhattan happy hour lover, and a loyal cohort. He was driven, dedicated and diligent; curious, conscientious and constantly in motion; big-hearted and ever positive and grateful for what he had been given and achieved in his life.



Most of all he adored his wife, their everyday life and far-flung adventures together. He was incredibly proud of his sons, and he set a high bar for them to follow. He loved time spent visiting them as they struck out on their own and later with their wives (who he also adored) in yearly family reunions.



Tim just lost the light of his life, his wife Carole Ann (O'Brien) Hrastar, on November 6, 2023. They had so much fun as a couple, with the tough times paling in comparison to so much easy laughter and joy shared. Their good-natured banter was endlessly entertaining to family and friends alike. They were adorable together.



Tim is survived by their two sons, Kevin M. (Erin) Hrastar of Sarasota, Florida and Brian J. (Nora Carney) Hrastar of Chicago, Illinois; his beloved oldest brother John A. (Fran) Hrastar of Silver Spring, Maryland; his sister-in-law Mary (and the late Gerry, who passed away in December 2019) Hrastar of Fort Valley, Virginia; brother/sister-in-law John and Debby O'Brien of Murrysville, Pennsylvania; many cousins, nephews, and nieces.



Tim cherished his friends, and engaging in lively conversations and laughter, notably with John Geri, Marvin Christian, Jack Culp, Tim and Mary Riordan, Dave and Jane Reeder, David Vomacka, Alzada Roberts and Fred Oliver.



"Remember, no man is a failure who has friends," a quote from one of Tim's favorite films, It's a Wonderful Life, sums up a life very well lived indeed. Husband, father, brother, son, friend-Tim will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched.



A joint Memorial/Celebration of Life service for Tim and Carole to be held in Dayton area, after the new year.



The family requests that any contributions in Tim's name be made to St. Vincent de Paul of Dayton, Ohio: https://stvincentdayton.org/how-to-donate/memorial/



