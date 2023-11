HUBBARD (Garrett), Bobbie Jean



HUBBARD, Bobbie Jean, age 95, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away November 25, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center after an extended illness. Visitation will be Friday, December 1, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 11:00 a.m. with Elder John Davenport officiating. Interment will be at Hickory Flat Cemetery, in St. Clair Township. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral