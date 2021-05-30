HUBBARD,



Norma Mae Milton



Age 82, of Madison, Indiana, entered this life on October 25, 1938, in Hamilton, Ohio. She was the loving daughter of the late Robert and Virginia Spivey Milton. Norma was raised in Hamilton, Ohio, and graduated in 1976 from Hamilton High School. Norma was raised in the Grace Methodist Church and was baptized on May 17, 1953, at the Baptist Church in Franklin, Ohio. On February 22, 1964, she was united in marriage to E. Eugene Hubbard in Hamilton, Ohio. This happy union of 54 years was blessed with a son, Scott. During high school she worked for Mosler Safe Company in Hamilton and after graduation she worked for the Second National Bank there. Norma and Eugene moved to Madison in 1974 and she worked as a receptionist and realtor for Bill Nighbert Real Estate until retiring in 2000. She had attended North United Methodist Church in Madison for a number of years and later became a faithful member of the Wirt Baptist Church and enjoyed helping at Christmas time make the peanut brittle. She had also enjoyed being a member of the Homemaker's Club. Norma liked quilting, sewing, reading and traveling. She was a devoted wife, mother and mamma. Norma died on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 9:35 a.m. at the Thornton Terrace Health Campus in Hanover, Indiana.



Norma will be missed by her loving son, Scott Alan Hubbard and his wife, Michelle of Madison, Indiana; her beloved grandchildren, Dr. Savannah Brooke Hubbard and Zachary Hubbard and his wife, Taylor; her brother, Robert Milton, Jr. of Plant City, Florida; her sisters, Connie Jo Milton of Plant City, Florida, Imogene Frances Milton of Lakeland, Florida; and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Milton, died in 1975; her mother, Virginia Spivey



Milton, died in 2016; and her beloved husband of 54 years, E. Eugene Hubbard, died October 9, 2018. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., by Pastor Troy Hedges at the Wirt Baptist Church near Madison, Indiana. Interment will follow in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery,1415 North Gate Road in Madison, Indiana. Friends may visit Tuesday from 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive, Madison, Indiana, and Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the Wirt Baptist Church near Madison, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hubbard Family Foundation. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centres of Madison and Hanover, Indiana. Online condolences, remembrances and memorials can be left at www.morgan-nay.com.

