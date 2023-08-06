Huber, Paul Robert



Paul R. Huber 92 of Centerville died July 15. He was born on Sept. 10 1930 to Clifford & Alma Boley in Cincinnati. He also had a stepmom Hazel. He attended Wilbur Wright H.S. In 1952 He married his childhood sweetheart Joann Frederick until her death in 1994.They had 8 children. He joined the Army in 1947 and lived a life full of service and dedication for 21 years. He had one tour to Japan and 2 tours to Korea fighting in the war receiving numerous medals, then taught ROTC at Toledo University and retired as Master Sergeant. After the Army, he became an Entrepreneur and opened up donut shops in the area, with locations in Bellbrook, Kettering and Franklin. Paul married his 2nd wife Carol Jenkins in 1996 until her death in 2013. They enjoyed their winters in the south traveling in their RV and summers at Lake White in Waverly enjoying lake life and boating with their kids and grandkids. He found happiness in traveling and living by the water. As age brought its challenges, Paul's smile and witty humor remained unwavering. Preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Paula Marie, His brothers Clifford and Donald and both of his wives Joann and Carol. He is survived by his devoted children Steve Huber (Sherri), Jeff Huber, Paul Huber II, Jana Blue, Tari Quinlan(Brian), Mike Huber(Joan), Rona Dorsey (Steve). Step children Mike Jenkins, Kelly(Mark) Courtney, Tom Jenkins and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great nieces & nephews. Donations may be made to Dementia/Alzheimer's Association or SICSA. Visitation will be Thursday, August 10th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 am at Church of the Incarnation in Centerville. Burial with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



