Hucke, Bryan L.



Age 78, of Centerville, passed away March 10, 2023. He was born August 2, 1944 in Kettering, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main Street, Centerville, OH 45459. Family and friends may visit from 1:30PM until the time of service. Bryan will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00AM where Army military honors will be rendered. lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the Centerville VFW Post 9550 in memory of Bryan. For complete obituary and to share your condolences please visit www.routsong.com.

