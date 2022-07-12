HUDGENS, Connie

dayton-daily-news logo
Connie Rhue Poore Hudgens, was born on September 9, 1936, to the late Hughbert and Lucille Poore in Springfield, Ohio. She moved to Dayton, Ohio, with her family and attended Dayton Public Schools, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1954. She continued her education at Central State College, graduating with a bachelor's degree in 1958. Connie worked for the Defense Electronic Supply Center for several years until her retirement in 1977. She was a long-time member of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Hughbert and Lucille Poore; her husband of 36 years, James R. Hudgens; her brother, Clifford Laverne Hickman, Sr.; and her two nephews, Clifford L. Hickman, Jr. and Arthur D. Hickman. She leaves to cherish her memory her two sisters, Carol R. Grisham, Philadelphia, PA, Christie R. (James) Shells, Dayton, OH; and one brother, Hughbert (Karen) Poore, Jr., Farmington Hills, MI; three nieces, Sharon (Earl) Birden, Springfield, OH., Belynne Poore, Southfield, MI, Jocelyne (Brandon) Walker, Lewis Center, OH; and three nephews, Michael (Diane) Hickman, Springfield, OH, Andre Grisham, Philadelphia, PA, Christopher Shells, Lawrenceville, GA; and several great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Connie was the Matriarch of her family.

Graveside Services will be held 9:00 am, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Dayton National Cemetery (Shelter B). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike, Dayton, Ohio, in remembrance of Connie Rhue Poore Hudgens.


