HUDSON, Joshua Thomas



Beloved son, born on May 1, 1998, is now at peace on February 20, 2023. His parents, Debby Thomas and Ricky Hudson cherish his memory and his quirky personality. He will be sorely missed. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 9:00am to 10:00am with a memorial service immediately following at 10:00am, all at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 5566 Chambersburg Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joshua memory to Ohio State Parks Foundation. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

