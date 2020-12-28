HUDSON, JULIUS

HUDSON, Jr., Julius C.
Julius C. Hudson Jr. age 75, a native of LaGrange, Georgia. He was the son of the late Julius C. & Sarah (Kilpatrick) Hudson. On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, he quietly entered into eternal rest. He retired from the Miami Valley Regional Transit Authority. A long-time member of Mt. Enon Baptist Church, and a member of Ancient Square Lodge #40. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Gloria Hudson and three children, Andre Mallory, Jason Garrett, and Jameela Hudson. Along with his stepdaughter Jennifer (Carlos) Romero and four grandchildren; four sisters, three brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Private services will be at the convenience of the family.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/