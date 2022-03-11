HUDSON, William C.



Age 79 of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on February 27, 1943, the son of William F. and Helen A. (Baumann) Hudson. On May 4, 1963, in St. Mary Church Hamilton, Ohio, he married Juanita Eleton. Mr. Hudson worked as an Electrician and was a 50 year member of the IBEW Local 648. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church and had served as a member of the Parish Council.



Survivors include his wife, Juanita; six children, Stephanie (Bob) Hauser, Jenny (Rodney) Hampton, William (Mary)



Hudson Jr., Sarah Spurlock, Joseph (Tami) Hudson, and Tobias Hudson; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Dave, Chuck and Larry Hudson; a sister, Nancy Hudson.



Besides his parents he was also preceded by a son, Peter N. Hudson; brother, Mark Hudson; sister, Barbara Hudson.



Prayers will be offered at 9:30am, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the Zettler funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., follow by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am., Wednesday in Sacred Heart church. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00pm., Tuesday in the funeral home with IBEW services at 7:00pm. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online register book at



