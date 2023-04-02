Huehn, Erica "Ashley"



Erica "Ashley" Huehn, age 28, of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023. She was born February 24, 1995 in Kettering, Ohio, the daughter of Rick and Patty (Bilich)Huehn and sister of Andrew Huehn.



The bonds that Ashley made in life will be forever eternal, and live on through those that love her. Ashley is preceded in death by her grandparents Carl and Marjory (Halsey) Huehn, John and Amy (Morse) Bilich, and beloved dogs, Aero and Harold. Ashley is survived by her parents, Rick and Patty Huehn, her brother, Andrew Huehn, and her beloved dog, Reaper. She is also survived by her cherished family and treasured friends.



A Life Reflection event will be announced by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it is asked that donations be made in Ashley's name to the Housing Ministries of Saint Vincent de Paul, specifically the de Paul center and state it is to be used for sheltering supplies. To mail donations, please send them to: 15 S Saint Claire St. Dayton, OH 45403 ATTN: Mike Goebel.To donate online, please visit https://stvincentdayton.org/how-to-donate/memorial/ and choose the permanent supportive housing option.



