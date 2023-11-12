Huelsbeck, Mark "Frank"



Age 66, of Hamilton, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Mark was born on December 4, 1956 in Hamilton, the son of Frank and Janice (Storck) Huelsbeck. He was a 1975 graduate of Taft High School. Mark married Katherine Marlewski on September 2, 1977 in Hamilton. He was a steel worker at the Coke Plant at AK Steel retiring in 2007. Mark was an avid sports fan and loved rooting for the Cleveland Browns. He was known for his daily walks and working outside. He is survived by his wife, Katherine; sister, Brenda (Patrick) Murphy, Hamilton, mother-in-law, Mary Marlewski, Fairfield; sisters-in-law, Marty (Jimmy Hayes) Burkart, Hamilton and Lisa (Tom) Bokeno, Fairfield, niece, Alyssa (Zach) Vaughn, Hamilton; great niece, Avery Vaughn, and great nephew, Brody Vaughn. He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, Robert Marlewski, brother-in-law, Don Burkart and his loving dogs: Barney, Reily and Carmella. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



