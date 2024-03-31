Huff, Sandra D.



Huff, Sandra D., 85 of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. She was born in Springfield on April 22, 1938 the daughter of Robert and Irene (Davis) Payne. Sandra worked at Ohio Bell as a telephone operator, which is where she met her late husband, Marvin Lee Huff. She traveled all over and especially loved Las Vegas. She loved gardening, dining out and cardinals. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Amy Lee (Brian) Huff-Shough; two grandchildren, Dalton Lee (Kaylee) Green and Avery D. Green; cousin, Sharon Johnson; several nephews; special friends, Lisa (Dale) Massie and Joann Rucker; special caregiver, Debra Larson and dog, Lisa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Lee Huff; daughter, Janette I. Brown and two brothers, Bill and Kenneth Orr. Her funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with cousin, Mike Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.



