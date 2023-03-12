Huffman, John F. "Corky"



John Frederick "Corky" Huffman, 92, went to be with the Lord on March 3, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. John was born in his family's home on October 12, 1930 to Clarence and Hazel (Offutt)Huffman. He was a proud, lifelong resident of New Moorefield, where he graduated from New Moorefield High School in 1949. Corky went on to serve honorably in the United States Navy as a medic aboard the USS Consolation during the Korean War. He also served on a surgical team at a POW camp in Pusan, Korea, where he was commended for his duty by Captain JR Sayers. Upon his return stateside, he became a dedicated employee of International Harvester and was a member of the Local 402. He was an active member of New Beginnings Methodist Church. On any given day, Corky could be found enjoying the Lakewood swim club, camping, traveling with his family, tending his garden, visiting countless residents at local nursing homes, laughing at grandchildren, or riding his old red International tractor across his well-kept yard. Corky was a gentle, quiet soul that dedicated his life ensuring the needs of others came first. He epitomized Acts 20:35: It is more blessed to give than to receive. He valued his independence and ability to provide for his family, even waking up at 4am to cook the perfect Christmas turkey. His greatest love of all was his wife of 69 years, Mildred "Millie" (Stover). John is proceeded in death by his parents, infant son, and son- in-law Frank Dalton. John leaves behind his wife, children; Melinda Dalton, Greg (Pam) Huffman, Tammy (John) Culler; grandchildren: Jessica (Greg) Mann, David (Sara) Huffman, Joseph Culler: great-grandchildren: Molly, Samantha, Emily and Annie Mann, and Bennett Huffman. His legacy wil live on for many future generations. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made toNew Beginnings Church, Moorefield. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



