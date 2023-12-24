Huffman, Michael H.



In loving memory of Mike Huffman, who passed away on December 11, 2023. He was a 68 year-old retired entrepreneur known for his work in the automotive industry. Mike touched the lives of many with his kindness, humor, generosity, and selflessness. He will be forever missed by his wife Karen, daughter Charlie, son-in-law Chris, and mother JoAnne, as well as many other family members and countless friends. The legacy of Mike lives on through the cherished memories we hold. May he rest in eternal peace. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



