HUFFMAN, Sabrina Puckett On August 24, 2020, Sabrina Puckett Huffman passed away peacefully after battling cancer, she was 52 years old. Sabrina is survived by her loving husband, Rich Huffman; her son, Zane; her mother, Jean Puckett; sisters, Stephanie (Kent) Hess and Sheri (Bill) Risner; and nieces and nephews, Morgan Hess, Brady Hess, Mitchell Risner and Kendall Risner. Sabrina is preceded in death by her father, Ken Puckett. Sabrina graduated from Middletown High School in 1986. She then when on to attend Ohio University where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Communication Sciences. She found her true calling though when she began working as a nurse after receiving her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Wright State. When she was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, she remained dedicated to her role as mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend and to her work as a nurse while battling to fight this disease. She remained brave, fiercely strong and maintained her sense of humor even through her final days. When anyone else would have broken, Sabrina remained determined. Through her we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. "Fate whispered to the warrior, you cannot withstand the storm and the warrior whispered back, I am the storm." (Author Unknown) Sabrina's life was far too short but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of her existence far exceeded the quantity of time in which she lived. She will be missed by so many, as she blessed all those that she knew. The family welcomes contributions to Zane's college saving 529 plan as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers. Please go to Ugift529.com and use the code V6K-H8G if you wish to make a donation. We invite you to join us for a celebration of Sabrina's life on August 31st beginning at 4:00 with a Memorial Service commencing at 5:00 at Hannah Park 6547 Clark State Rd. Gahanna Ohio. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.

