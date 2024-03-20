Hughes, Georgeanne

BreakingNews
Hughes (Hall), Georgeanne Lenora

Georgeanne Lenora Hughes, age 81 of Lima, passed at 7:12 a.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at home. Anne, as she liked to be called, was born on February 13, 1943 in Springfield, Ohio. She was the only child of Joseph Wayne Hall and Opal Lenora (Buell) Hall. On December 17, 1960 she married Calvin Dean Hughes who passed away on January 10, 2015.

Together they had three children  Nancy Lenora Smith of Lima; Lewis Wayne (Lee) Hughes of Lima; and Andy J. (Missy of Wapakoneta) Hughes who passed away on August 24, 2015; 8 grandchildren  Ryan Joseph Smith, Amanda Lenora (Jordan) Hamilton, Christopher Michael Hughes, Kathleen Michelle Hughes, Brandon Lewis Hughes, Andrew Joseph Hughes, Chloe Ann Marie Hughes, and Lily Grace Hughes; two great grandchildren  Ariadne Lenore Hamilton and Jackson Reid Hollar.

Following her wishes, there will be no public services. Mr. & Mrs. Hughes's cremated remains will be put to rest in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Adams County, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Deb's Dogs or the Allen County Humane Society.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com

Funeral Home Information

Bayliff & Son Funeral Home

311 West Main Street

Cridersville, OH

45806

https://bayliffandson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

