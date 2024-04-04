Hughey, Kerri Ann



Hughey, Kerri Ann, 49, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2024 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born June 1, 1974 in Springfield to her loving mother, Pamela (Moone) Hughey. She is also survived by her sister, Angela (Michael) Vaughn, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Virginia and Richard Moone and two cousins, Jodi Hirtzinger and her son, Andrew Hirtzinger. The Hughey family would like to send a special thanks to the caring employees of CSS for their many years of service to Kerri. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6th in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held 1.5 hours prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



