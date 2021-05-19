dayton-daily-news logo
HULBERT, Su Ru

HULBERT, Su Ru

Age 82, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 17, 2021, at her home with her loving family at her side. She was born on October 2, 1938, in Taegu, South Korea.

Su Ru is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, David D. Hulbert; children, James M. (Anita) Hulbert, Laura A.

(Jason) Parker, John E. (Hyejin) Hulbert, David D. (Season) Hulbert; grandchildren, Douglas, Veronica, Amaya, Isabella, August, Oliver, and Reece.

Su Ru enjoyed helping other people with kindness and compassion. Her selfless spirit will be remembered by all who knew her. She traveled all over the world with her husband and children. Su Ru was a loving mother, grandmother and a devoted wife.

A celebration of life will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Su Ru Hulbert's name to Hospice of the Miami Valley-Xenia, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite B, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Visit her guestbook at


