HULL, Jane



Jane Hull, formerly of Centerville, Ohio, passed away at the age of 92 on October 18, 2020. At her request, no service will be held.



Jane was born September 23, 1928, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She moved to Centerville with her family in 1964. Jane was an avid golfer and former member of Sycamore Creek Country Club. If she wasn't on the golf course, you could find her at the bridge table. Her love for golf prompted her to



reside in Naples, Florida, every winter.



Jane is survived by her daughters, Judy Albrecht and Tracey Stapleton (Doug); nephew Walter Keast, III. Her legacy will live on through the hearts of her eight grandchildren: Heidi Christmann (Adam), Emily Fernandez (Nick), Kristen Hujarski (Elliot), Matthew Ochsenhirt, Kristina Dwyer (Marty), Casey



Albrecht, Jared Stapleton (Katie) and Mick Stapleton. Jane



also adored her eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mildred Keast; husbands, Gilbert Hopkins, MD, and James Hull; daughter, Nancy Ochsenhirt; son-in-law, Tim Ochsenhirt.



Memorial gifts may be made to DEBRA of America, 75 Broad St., Suite 300, New York, NY 10004.

