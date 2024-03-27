Hull, Joseph Wayne



Joseph Wayne Hull, 73 passed away Thursday, February 29, 2024. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 2-4 pm at Schoedinger, Grove City, 4242 Hoover Road, Grove City, Ohio. Memorial service will follow at 4 pm. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to read the full obituary and extend condolences.



