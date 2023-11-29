Huls, Richard

Huls, Richard A

Richard A. Huls, formerly of Hamilton, passed away on Nov. 27, 2023, at the age of 87. He was born on March 5, 1936, in Hamilton the only child of Eugene "Gene" & Celia (nee Rapp) Huls. Many will remember him as a member of Amvets, American Legion, VFW, Eagles, Elks, Moose and the Monkies lodges, as well as his infamous Boys Poker Nights. Richard was preceded in death by his wife: Colleen Huls; parents: Gene and Celia Huls; and his many in-laws on the West family side. Survivors include his many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Colligan Funeral Home, Hamilton, on Friday, December 1, 2023, from 11:00 am until time of the service at 1:00 pm.

Funeral Home Information

Colligan Funeral Home

437 S. 3rd Street

Hamilton, OH

45011

https://colliganfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

