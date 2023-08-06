Human, Henry

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Human, Henry

HUMAN, Henry age 95 of Dayton, died December 22, 2022, in Zephyrhills, FL. He was preceded in death by his mother, Laura A (McCartt) Human in 1994; father, Starling Rousau Human 1963; sisters and husbands, Zama and Kenneth Koerner; Ella Jane and Gene Jones; brothers and wives, Riley S. Human; Tommie and Naomi Human; Brother-in-law, Eugene Schultz; survived by sister, Juanita Schultz; brother and wife, John and Barbara Human; 23 nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and nephews. Henry was a Member of the Shamrock and Aces club.

Interred at Dayton National Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Abbott, Minerva
2
Barney, Deborah
3
Buffington, Barbara
4
Cooper, Bishop Michael
5
Dale, Joanne
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top