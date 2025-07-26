Humbach, John Albert



John Albert Humbach



December 2, 1943  July 14, 2025



John Albert Humbach, aged 81, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2025. He was born on December 2, 1943, to Earl and Mary (née Jewett) in Hamilton, Ohio. He spent his formative years in Hamilton, laying the foundation for a life marked by remarkable achievement and service before moving to New York in the mid 1960s.



He leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Eva (née Nortvedt). He is also survived by three children: Thomas Humbach and his wife Susanne of West Nyack, New York, and their children John "Jack", and William; Charles Humbach of Cold Spring, New York; and Anne Charlotte Atwater and her husband Christopher Atwater of Ossining, New York, and their son Luke. He is also survived by his brother Thomas Edward Humbach of Hamilton, Ohio.



From a young age his life was full of learning, experimentation, and hobbies. From building rocket engines in his father's basement, to learning new languages, and his many travels taking him to five continents. He was always searching out new knowledge, experiences, and adventure.



He was an avid traveler who found great joy in exploring the world visiting countries and states on five continents and becoming conversational in two foreign languages, and dabbling in several more, out of the sheer pleasure of learning them. He loved the outdoors and served as a member of the boards of the Appalachian Mountain Club and NY/NJ Trail Conference for many years.



He loved nature deeply and passed that love on to his children through countless outdoor adventures-skiing every winter, whitewater kayaking, and long hikes through the woods. He was a passionate reader with an adventurous spirit, and he treasured time spent under the stars with family. His children were a meaningful part of his life, and the memories he created with them-especially through shared experiences in the outdoors-will be carried forward with love.



The jewel in the crown of his adventures was the time, at only 17 years old, where he fell in love with a beautiful foreign exchange student, his future wife Eva. When she returned to Norway, he spent his college tuition money to fly to Oslo, following Eva back to her home. He rented an apartment and stayed there for several months, enrolling in the University of Oslo to continue his studies. He pursued Eva and persevered through some (mild) opposition from her father, who did not want to lose his daughter to this American adventurer, but finally she agreed to return to Ohio to get married, with the blessing of her father. He must have made a good impression.



He graduated Taft High School, in Hamilton, Ohio in three years, and from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, in three years, making him only 19 years old when he earned a B.A. in Economics in 1963. John earned his J.D. summa cum laudefrom Ohio State University in June 1966. He then left, moving to New York City to spend five years practicing corporate and securities law at Breed, Abbott & Morgan on Wall Street where he honed his reputation for excellence and integrity.



In 1971, John became a law professor, shifting his professional focus to academia. After teaching at Brooklyn Law School and Fordham University, in 1977, he joined the Pace University School of Law (now, the Elizabeth Haub School of Law) as a founding faculty member. He was also invited by the University of Hawaii Law School (1976-1977) and the University of Illinois (1979-1980) as a visiting faculty member.



Over nearly five decades, he became a beloved mentor and scholar, teaching subjects ranging from Property, Criminal Law, and Corporations to Professional Responsibility. During his distinguished tenure, he served as Associate Dean for Academic Affairs from 1982 to 1990 and held the prestigious James D. Hopkins Chair in Law from 1993 to 1995. Colleagues and students remember John for his clear intellect, ethical rigor, and dry wit.



John's scholarly impact is evidenced by numerous influential publications-56 in total. He published a textbook to introduce students to Whose Monet?: An Introduction to the American Legal System, used by professors across the United States. His work, such as "Do Criminal Minds Cause Crime? Neuroscience and the Physicalism Dilemma" (2019), reflects his deep engagement with evolving legal thought and his willingness to explore complex intersections between science, ethics, and justice.



Beyond the classroom, John showcased a remarkable commitment to environmental and civic initiatives. He was instrumental in preserving Sterling Forest, a 22,000-acre natural preserve near New York City, and served as chairman of the Sterling Forest Coalition in the late 1980s and early 1990s. As chairman of Mount Vernon's Architectural Review Board he demonstrated lifelong dedication to conservation and community stewardship.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 1, 2025 from 4 to 7pm at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott Street, Cold Spring, NY. If you would like to make a donation in his honor, please think of the New York/New Jersey Trail Conference, the Appalachian Mountain Club, or the Elizabeth Haub School of Law, he would be pleased to support those organizations.



