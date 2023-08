Happy 27th Birthday



Parris



Aug. 22, 1996 - Apr. 16, 2016



Seven years have gone past. We are wondering where you would be in your life right now. Would you have your Masters and your Doctorate that you wanted? Would you be married ?



We miss you so much Parris, and wish you were here with us to celebrate your



27th birthday.



We love and miss you so much.



Papa, Grandma, your family & friends



