HUNT, Anthony L.

Age 51 of Dayton, departed this life Saturday, January 16, 2021. He was a Master Carpenter and loved fishing. Preceded in death by his mother, Edith M. Hunt, brother, Lloyd Wright and sister Angela Jones. Survived by father, Velton Hunt;

devoted companion Sonya Taylor; son Tyler; brother Gerone Hunt; sister Viveca (James) Lee; nephew Kenny Hunt. Walk through visitation Monday, January 25, 2021, 11:00 – 11:45 AM at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, followed by graveside service at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, make donations to St. Vincent de Paul or Goodwill.


