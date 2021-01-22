HUNT, Anthony L.
Age 51 of Dayton, departed this life Saturday, January 16, 2021. He was a Master Carpenter and loved fishing. Preceded in death by his mother, Edith M. Hunt, brother, Lloyd Wright and sister Angela Jones. Survived by father, Velton Hunt;
devoted companion Sonya Taylor; son Tyler; brother Gerone Hunt; sister Viveca (James) Lee; nephew Kenny Hunt. Walk through visitation Monday, January 25, 2021, 11:00 – 11:45 AM at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, followed by graveside service at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, make donations to St. Vincent de Paul or Goodwill.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral