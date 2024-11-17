Hunt, Nancy E.



HUNT, Nancy E., age 77, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2024 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Jacobs; mother, Violet Schmidt; sister, Linda Sue Kichgessner. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Donald Hunt; 6 children, Troy Hunt (Rachel), Ronda Henry (Troy), Karen McClure (Bobby), Ronnie Chambers (Karen), Tonya Chambers and Jason Chambers (Melissa), 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Leroy Jacobs, Jackie McClaine and Ruthann Jacobs; Uncle Gary & Aunt Linda Schmidt; a special 'mom', since I was 16, Dovie Wells/family and special friends, Linda Ruckel, Elaine & Tom Lawrence and Mary Miller.



My life was a wonderful journey and more than I ever imagined. My family was my life. I enjoyed spending time with my grand-children, great grand-children and my very special friends.



Funeral service 11 AM Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor John Seagraves officiating. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Nancy's memory.



Look up in the sky for the brightest star. That will be me watching over you all.



