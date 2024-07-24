Hunt, Paula R. "Rosie"
Paula R. "Rosie" Hunt age 76 of Hamilton passed away Friday July 19, 2024. Visitation 5-8 PM Thursday at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday July 26, 2024 at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
