Hunter, Cornelius
age 73 of Trotwood passed January 15, 2024. He will be sadly missed by sister, Donna (Leon) Royalston; nephew, Leon, Jr; many friends and cousins.. Memorial service Friday 1 pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike. Family will receive friends 12 pm until time of service.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral