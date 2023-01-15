dayton-daily-news logo
X

HUNTER, Eva

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HUNTER, Eva Margaret

Eva Margaret Hunter, a Hungarian, age 76, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 5:06am. She was born in Germany and came to the USA when she was very young. She is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Adam Siklosi; two sisters, Martha Brewer and Sue Schreiber; her son, Robert Jeffries; and her previous husbands, Bob Jeffries and Jeff Hunter. She will be remembered by her boyfriend of 15 years, Larry Garber; her two sons, James (Deborah Johnson) Felfoldi and Michael (Becky) Felfoldi; father to her sons, Laszlo Felfoldi; her wonderful nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved the outdoors and nature, and she was always caring for someone or something. Her love for animals was why she was never without a pet of some kind. A Celebration of Life will be held for her at a later date. Please check back for times and information. To share a memory of Eva or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
FURLONG, Judith
2
CURRY, Lillie
3
CARLO, Brenda
4
BOLTON, Lynn
5
BOLDS, Louella
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top