Hunter, Robert Eugene



Age 91, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away, Sunday, July 23, 2023. He was born July 12, 1932 in Akron, Ohio; the son of the late Robert and Mary (Goodall) Hunter. Robert was a long time resident of Kettering, Ohio where he served as Assistant Law Director for the city. He proudly served in the United States' Navy during the Korean War. After serving, he graduated with a law degree from The Ohio State University. Along with his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Jane (McGreevey) Hunter. He is survived by his children, Robert (Dianne) Hunter, Diana (Nick) Neargarder, and Mark (Vickie) Hunter; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Diane (Jack) Windsor; brother, James Hunter; and numerous extended family members and friends. A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 10:00AM at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 1639 East Lytle-Five Points Road, Centerville, OH 45458 with a burial to follow where Navy Military Honors will be rendered. Online condolences and remembrances may be made to the family at www.routsong.com.



