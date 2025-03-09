Hurst (Patterson), Kristina L. "Kristi"



Hurst, Kristina "Kristi" L. (Patterson) Hurst age 67, of Englewood, entered into her Heavenly rest on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 9:33 a.m. with family by her side. Kristi was born to the James "Jim" and Patricia "Pat" (Fisher) Patterson in Dayton. She was a graduate of Stiver's High School and worked for the Dayton Heart Center for 25 years doing Medical Coding. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes Football fan and never missed a Duke Basketball game. Kristi looked forward to weekend getaways with her girl cousins. She especially enjoyed visiting the beach and taking in the beautiful sunsets, but time with her family and grandchildren meant the most. Kristi is survived by her father, James Patterson; two daughters, Aimee (Andrew) Estes and Holly (Kevin) Wyss; siblings, Denise (Steve) Kaz, Jamey (Sharon) Patterson, Scott Patterson, Frances (Brian) Wheeler; four grandchildren, Ella and AJ Estes, Camryn Hurst and Jordyn Wyss, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousin and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Patterson. The family will receive friends from 4:00  6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). A service will follow beginning at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Trent Smith officiating. If desired, contributions may be made in Kristi's honor to The Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research (The Ohio State University Foundation (Fund 646870) University Square North 14 E. 15th Ave., Columbus, OH 43201). Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.KindredFuneralHome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com