HUSSAIN, BETTY

HUSSAIN (Pleska), Betty



Age 90, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Otterbein Lebanon Retirement where she had resided for three weeks. She was born March 18, 1932, in Butler County, Ohio, and lived in Middletown for 20 years. Betty was a line worker at Ford Motor Company for six years. She was a member of Eagles Aerie #528. Betty enjoyed writing songs, and was a very good artist especially with chalk pastels and acrylics paints. Preceding her in death were her parents, Walter and Laura Mae (Rhoades) Leis; three brothers, Walter, George and Marvin; and six sisters, Della, Willa, Virginia, Glenna, Esther and Erma. She is survived by three children, Joanna (Arnold) Salley, Edward Pleska and Phyllis Pleska-Neugent (Wayne); six grandchildren, Teresa Shannon, Pamela (Michael) Maines, Joey (Melissa) Pleska, Chrissy Furman, Lori (Shelton) Krumnow, and Michael (Katie) Pleska; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great- granddaughter; one sister, Margaret Cox; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

