HUSTON, Eugene L. "Gene"



91, passed on December 2, 2022. He had been a resident of Randall Residence of Tipp City for 5 years, having lived in Vandalia, Ohio for the prior 50 years. His parents were Harold and Mary Helen Huston (deceased). Also preceding him in death was his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Jeanne (Laughlin DeCamp). Left to cherish his memory are Steven (Sherrill) Huston, Stanley Huston, Nancy Huston, Steve (Dora) DeCamp, Cindy (Paul) Schreiner, Laurie (Judi) DeCamp, and Amy (Linda) DeCamp. Gene was a blessing to his 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, whom he adored. Three of his greatest companions also preceded him in death, canines, Abbey, Brady and Riley.



Gene was a 1949 graduate of Milton-Union High School, and attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He was a tool and die maker at Delco Products and enjoyed most of his career as a tool and die salesman for Standard Die Supply, making many dear friends along the way.



Gene was a life-long drummer playing in his high school band, the Friday Nighters Band, Letter Carriers Band, and was "the bongo player" at Randall Residence. He was an Eagle Scout and served 22 years as Scout Master for Troop 360 at the Hoffman United Methodist Church, West Milton. He was honored with a special badge called the "Huston Hikers," with jumbled directional compass points for his penchant for misdirection. He and his family also loved camping and were active in the Starcraft Camping Club. Gene was an excellent woodworker during his lifetime, making many pieces of furniture and wooden toys.



He was an active member of Shiloh Church for many years. He so appreciated the prayers of the congregation during his illnesses.



Gene and Jeanne enjoyed traveling in the United States, as well as many countries around the world. They especially enjoyed their Alaskan cruise and "going around the Horn with the Horns!"

