Huston, Patrice Marie



She was born in Davenport, Iowa on March 16, 1955. She died at the age of 70 on Sunday May 4, 2025 at The OSU James Cancer Hospital after a short battle with recurrent metastatic breast cancer. She was one of five children born to Robert and Wilma (Hamilton) Johnson. She graduated from Rossville-Alvin High School in 1973 and earned a Bachelors Degree from Eastern Illinois University in 1977. She married Wayne Huston on May 25, 1985. They lived and raised their two sons in Hamilton, Ohio. Patrice worked for Hamilton Safe company for over 40 years before retiring in 2021. She was a loving mother and grandmother, avid gardener, devout spouse, animal enthusiast, and Cincinnati sports fan. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church where she played bells and served in many different roles and was beloved by youth, adult, and women's groups. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Huston; her two sons, Mason (Sushma) Huston, and Brandon (Julie) Huston; her granddaughter, Ava Huston; and three siblings, Phil (Linda) Johnson, Randy (Chris) Johnson, and Janice (David) Ray. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Steve (Becky) Johnson. A funeral service celebrating Patrice's life will be held on Saturday May 10, 2025 at 10am. The family will receive visitors before the service starting at 9am. The funeral service and visitation will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 212 S. Front, Hamilton, Ohio, 45011 where Wayne and Patrice were longtime active members. Burial will take place at Oxford Cemetery following the funeral service. Living/plantable flowers are welcome or memorial donations can be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Animal Friends Humane Society. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



