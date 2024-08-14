Hutchens, Jr, Robert



It is with heavy hearts that we, his family, announce the passing of Robert Hutchens, Jr., age 91, on Wednesday August 7, 2024. Robert was born March 9, 1933 in Richmond, Kentucky and was preceded in death by his parents Robert Sr. and Nannie, wife Cora, and sister Ida Mae. He is survived by his children Carol, Katrina, Yvonne (Gary), and Karla (Neil); sister, Emma Chapman; grandchildren, Michael, Bradley and Brittany; and nephew Wayne Hutchens. Robert served in the United States Army and was stationed at Ft. Lewis, WA. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Robert moved to Middletown, Ohio where he met the love of his life, Cora Ann, to whom he was faithfully married for 64 years until she passed in 2020. After making his home in Middletown, Robert worked at Armco Steel, retiring in 1985 after 30 years of dedicated service. In his spare time, Robert raised a garden with Cora, and he was also an avid deer hunter and fisherman. When he was younger, he would try local streams or lakes, but once he retired his true love was salt water and deep-sea fishing in Florida. If he wasn't fishing, you could find Robert cheering on the Reds or Bengals either from the stadium, a sports bar, or his favorite recliner. He loved bluegrass and rock and roll, playing cards with family and friends, and enjoying life to the fullest. This included indulging in a daily dram of Drambuie whiskey, which he believed was the key to his long healthy life. Robert never met a stranger and was a blessing and joy to everyone he met. He will be missed dearly. Visitation will take place Saturday, August 17, 2024 at Herr Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044 from 12:00 noon until 1:30 pm followed by services at 1:30 p.m. officiated by Chaplain Tom Myers. Interment will be at Springboro Cemetery, Springboro, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Butler and Warren County at 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Middletown, Ohio 45005. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com