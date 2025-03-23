Hutchins, Clara

Hutchins (Overholser), Clara



NEW PARIS, OH  Clara O. Hutchins, age 100, of New Paris, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2025. She was born on May 12, 1924, in Gratis, OH to the late Everett and Helen (Stephens) Overholser. Clara was a 1942 graduate of Miamisburg High School and later became a stenographer in the appliance industry.



In addition to Clara's parents, she is preceded in death by her seven siblings.



She is survived by her son, James (Carol) Hutchins; daughter, Rebecca (Michael) Peffley; grandchildren, Deveonna (Dale) Bolden, Dean (Ann Marie) Hutchins and family, Judy (Matthew) Popham, Jeannie (Steven) Peyton; great grandchildren, Brittany (Greg) Wilson, Jonathan Hutchins, Jeramie (Ashley) Bolden, Ashley Hutchins, Jonathan (Rachel) Popham, Kristen Popham, David Popham, Hannah Peyton, Nicholas (Samantha) Peyton; great-great grandchildren, Isabell Webb, Hunter Bolden, Kolton Bolden, Willow Bolden, Jordan Hutchins, Alivia Hutchins, as well as numerous family and friends. Burial at Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria, OH.



