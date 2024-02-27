Hutchins, Marie



Marie Hutchins, 89, born November 3, 1934 in Carrollton County, Georgia, was called home on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Della Moreland, and twelve of her siblings. Marie is survived by her brother, Robert (Katherine) Moreland Sr., beloved husband of 55 years, Will Hutchins; four children, Carolyn (Walter) Wilson, Martin Antonio, William Alex (Kelly), and Mitzi; five grandchildren, Walter Jr., Brad, Angela (Justin), Samantha, and Kyla; along with a wealth of other family (great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins), and friends. Marie devoted her life to her faith and was a lifelong member of Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church. As an active member of the church she sung in the choir, participated in the food ministry, attended and supported Sunday School, and was always willing to offer herself in any way to assist in carrying out the mission of the church. She also enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking and spending time with her family. Marie's light will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. Homegoing Celebration will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church located at 1900 W 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45417. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am - 11:00 am prior to the Homegoing. Marie will be laid to rest at West Memory Gardens located at 6722 Hemple Road Dayton, OH 45418. The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church. To share a memory of Marie or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com