Hutchinson, Cedric Antonio



Cedric Antonio Hutchinson, age 49, departed this life Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Funeral service 1 pm Thursday, July 18, 2024 at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St, Dayton, OH. Visitation 12 pm- 1 pm, at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com