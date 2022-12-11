HUTCHISON, Frank



85, of Northridge, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. He was born to Llewlyn and Mary (Cooley) Hutchison on Aug. 2, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio. Frank was retired from Dayton Public Schools. Preceded in death by his wife, Jeraldine; son, Steve; brothers, Joe, Jesse Lee, James and Daryl Hutchison. Survived by his son, Chris Hutchison (Robin); daughters, Colette Brennan (Terry) and Teresa Hutchison (Travis Myers); 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; sisters, Ella Mattingly and Judy Bennett; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

