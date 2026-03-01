Ida Jackson

Ida Delores Amos Jackson, age 76, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Sunday, February 15, 2026. Ida is survived by her daughters, Sandra Durgans, Tracee Stone, and Lisa Johnstone; sister, Darlene Routhier; 4 grandchildren; lifelong friend, Jenice Dunlap; along with many beloved relatives. Celebration of Life Friday, March 6, 2026 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Calling hour 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

