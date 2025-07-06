Iddings, Gary Alan



age 88, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2025, at The Courtyard at Centerville, surrounded by his loving family. Born on November 17, 1936, in West Milton, Gary was the son of the late Don and Pat (Carroll) Iddings. He graduated from Milton-Union High School in 1954 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the General Motors Institute (GMI) in Flint, Michigan, in 1958. While at GMI, he was an active member of the Phi Tau Alpha fraternity. Gary built a distinguished 38-year career at General Motors Delco Moraine, focusing primarily on engineering and sales. He concluded his tenure there as Manager of Marketing and Planning for the Powertrain Group. In retirement, he continued to share his skills, working seasonally for H&R Block for nine years before completing his professional life with Ladd & Carter Tax Services in Dayton. Gary's life was marked by quiet dedication, loyalty, and love for his family. He was deeply cherished and will be profoundly missed. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon (Iddings) Hepfer of West Milton, and his beloved son, Scott Iddings of Trotwood. He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Linda (McDonald) Iddings; his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Donald Herres; and his treasured granddaughters, Madison and Payton Herres. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Karen (Iddings) and Ron Berner, along with many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, July 10 at 1:00pm in the Community Mausoleum Chapel in David's Cemetery. Gary will be entombed following services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Gary's memory. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.



